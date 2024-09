Shafaqna English- The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is leading in the polls in Brandenburg, one of Germany’s eastern states, ahead of elections on Sept. 22.

It is worrying large segments of Germany.

Following state parliamentary elections in Thuringia and Saxony on Sept.1, about 2 million voters will cast ballots in regional elections in the state.

Opinion polls indicate that the far-right, anti-immigrant AfD is projected to lead with 28% of the vote.

