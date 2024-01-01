English
Middle East airlines bans walkie-talkies, pagers after Lebanon blasts

Shafaqna English- After deadly explosions in Lebanon, Middle East airlines has prohibited passengers from bringing pagers and walkie-talkies on flights.

Lebanon’s aviation authority said on Thursday that all passengers would be barred from carrying walkie-talkies and pagers on flights from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.

As a result of the latest directive, leading airlines including Qatar Airways, issued statements advising all passengers flying from Beirut against carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights.

Sources: New Arab

