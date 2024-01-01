USA: American Muslim groups call on voters to back Jill Stein, Cornel West

Shafaqna English- Muslim-American groups angry at US support for Israel’s devastating war on Gaza call on Muslim voters to back either Jill Stein, Cornel West or other pro-Palestine candidates.

“After extensive consultation, discussion, and deliberation, the American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force has decided to encourage American Muslims to vote for any presidential candidate of their choosing who supports a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a US arms embargo on the Israeli government, such as candidates Dr Jill Stein, Dr Cornel West or Chase Oliver,” read the statement, obtained by Middle East Eye.

Sources: Middle East Eye

