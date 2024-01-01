English
Islamic Centre of England: Birth Celebration for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) [Video]

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre of England pressented: Birth Celebration for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS) on Friday 20th September 2024.

The Islamic Centre of England congratulates everyone on the auspicious birthday of the Messenger of Mercy, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his grandson, Imam Al-Sadiq (AS). On this special occasion, you are invited to our programme taking place on Friday 20th September 2024.

Schedule:

Recitation of Holy Quran

Arabic talk by Sheikh Karbabadi

English talk by Sheikh Mirza Abbas

Farsi talk by Seyed Hashem Moosavi

Quiz

Arabic & Farsi Nasheed

