The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Looking”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Looking”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible for a Muslim man to go to a mixed swimming pool with the knowledge that the women there wear swimming suits and would not listen to any admonishing? Answer : Attending mixed swimming pools is not permissible, and also places that men and women are indecently dressed (semi nude) if it results in a sin (Haram), also in accordance to obligatory precaution they should be avoided even if does not result in a sin (Haram).

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Is looking at one’s mother’s face Ebadah (a kind of worhsip)? Answer : Yes, as stated in a tradition, if you look at her face out of kindness and respect when she is old and emaciated, it is a kind of worship.