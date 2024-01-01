English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Looking”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Looking”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible for a Muslim man to go to a mixed swimming pool with the knowledge that the women there wear swimming suits and would not listen to any admonishing?

Answer: Attending mixed swimming pools is not permissible, and also places that men and women are indecently dressed (semi nude) if it results in a sin (Haram), also in accordance to obligatory precaution they should be avoided even if does not result in a sin (Haram).

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Is looking at one’s mother’s face Ebadah (a kind of worhsip)?

Answer: Yes, as stated in a tradition, if you look at her face out of kindness and respect when she is old and emaciated, it is a kind of worship.

Question 2: Can I look at a girl whom I intend to marry in the future? I mean can I look at her body in order to see if she is suitable for me or not? There is a probabality that if I like her, I mighy marry her.

Answer: If there is a probability that you will marry her, you can look at her only once.

