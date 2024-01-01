TTW: Qatar Investments Drive Growth in Philippines’ Halal Hospitality

Shafaqna English- The Philippines’ tourism sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by investments from Qatar that are revolutionizing the country’s halal hospitality industry, Travel and Tour World reported.

Aleem Siddiqui M Guiapal, Director and Programme Manager of the DTI’s Halal Industry Development and Trade Office, highlighted the significant role of Qatar’s investments in enhancing the Philippines’ experiential tourism sector and boosting the halal-readiness of its hospitality industry.

Additionally, the “Muslim-friendly Philippines” campaign, supported by the Department of Tourism, aligns with the DTI’s efforts to strengthen the country’s halal industry. Furthermore, LuLu Group International’s initiatives aim to expand the availability of Philippine halal products in GCC countries, including Qatar, through its sourcing and distribution hub in Laguna.

