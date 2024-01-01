UN chief: World cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza

Shafaqna English- The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said that the world cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza.

Guterres said an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon “is something we need to avoid at all costs.” Yet, against this backdrop, he says there is “a growing conscience that we must stop. We must stop this war in general. We must stop the war in Gaza.”

Speaking to Arab News ahead of the high-level week of the UN’s 79th General Assembly, which takes place as the war in Gaza nears its grim one-year anniversary, Guterres acknowledged the conflict has exceeded his expectations in terms of its duration and the “unprecedented level of destruction and suffering.”

Sources: Arab News

