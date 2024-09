Shafaqna English-The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has emphasized long-term support for Afghan citizens.

Indrika Ratwatte, the UNAMA deputy special representative for Afghanistan, during a visit to UN projects in Khost and Paktia provinces, stated that various challenges, including the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran, negative climate impacts, and widespread poverty, have made Afghanistan more vulnerable.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com