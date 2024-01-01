English
UN chief alarmed by full-scale assault on Sudanese city of Al Fasher

Shafaqna English- United Nations Secretary-General is alarmed by full-scale assault on Sudanese city of Al Fasher.

Guterres warned any further escalation threatens to spread the conflict throughout the country’s western Darfur region, a UN spokesperson said on Saturday.

“He calls on Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemetti’ Dagalo to act responsibly and immediately order a halt to the RSF attack,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“It is unconscionable that the warring parties have repeatedly ignored calls for a cessation of hostilities.”

War erupted in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the RSF in April last year, triggering the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Source:TRT WORLD

