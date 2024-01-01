Rashida Tlaib condemns racist cartoon of her with exploding pager

Shafaqna English– Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan in the US House of Representatives slammed as racist a cartoon that depicts her with exploding pager.

“Our community is already in so much pain right now. This racism will incite more hate + violence against our Arab & Muslim communities, and it makes everyone less safe,” Tlaib said of the cartoon published in conservative magazine National Review.

“It’s disgraceful that the media continues to normalize this racism,” the only Palestinian-American lawmaker in the United States Congress wrote on X on Friday.

Created by Henry Payne, the cartoon shows a woman sitting at a desk with a name card reading “Rep. Tlaib” where a device explodes. The woman remarks: “ODD. MY PAGER JUST EXPLODED.”