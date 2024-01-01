Civil Defence: Majority of victims in Gaza are children-women

Shafaqna English- The majority of victims of Israeli attacks in Gaza are children and women, the Palestinian Civil Defence in reported.

It said three to seven victims out of every 10 are children and women, while up to eight out of every 10 casualties show deformities, including dismemberment both due to the intensity of the bombs dropped by the Israeli military and being hit by collapsed ceilings and cement blocks from destroyed buildings.

“The number of martyrs among children and women is increasing due to the direct Israeli bombing without prior warning of citizens’ homes, schools and tents sheltering the displaced,” the organisation said in a post on Telegram.

Sources: ALJazeera

