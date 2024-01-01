ALJazeera: Sudan’s displacement crisis called world’s worst since 1947

English
Shafaqna English- Sudan’s displacement crisis has been called the world’s worst since the partition of India in 1947 displaced at least 15 million people.

Since war broke out in Sudan in April 2023, more than 10 million Sudanese have been displaced.

Some have taken to the roads towards the Mediterranean and Europe, joining uncounted millions from the world’s disaster zones. Like generations of Sudanese people fleeing past conflict, they have often been smuggled in the backs of trucks.

But their journeys are getting quicker, taking weeks rather than, as in the past, months or years for those who went before them and usually stopped along the way to earn money in North African countries.

But a recent United Nations survey found that 75 percent of Sudanese in Libya intend to move on because of the violence, detention and racism they, like other Black Africans, suffer in the country.

