At least 34 killed in coal mine blast in eastern Iran

Shafaqna English- A coal mine blast caused by a gas leak has left at least 34 people dead and 20 more injured in Iran’s city of Tabas, South Khorasan province.

Mohammad-Ali Akhondi, the director general of the provincial crisis management department, said on Sunday that the accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine on Saturday night.

At least 34 workers suffocated due to the rapid release of methane and carbon monoxide, he said, adding that the death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are difficult to undertake because of conditions underground.

A speedy rescue operation is stressed, the official said, adding “but the reality is that it is a difficult task to rescue the injured from a depth of 700 meters diagonally and 250 meters vertically underground.”

