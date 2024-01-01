The crisis of out of the School Children

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, The revelation made by the Ministry of Education a few days ago has sparked a new debate regarding education across the country. People have started comparing education with polio that just as we could not become a polio free state in 77 years, similarly we have failed to provide 100% education.

Although many educational policies have been made since the establishment of Pakistan, but what is the reason, even after the passage of almost five centuries, we are far behind our neighboring countries in terms of education. Due to which questions are being raised on our education system.

In the recent report of the Ministry of Education, it has been stated that 2.62 million children are out of school across the country. According to the report, 49 lac 35 thousand 484 children between the age of 10 to 12 years are deprived of middle education. A total of 45 lac 45 thousand 537 high school students are deprived of education while 59 lac 50 thousand 609 students of higher secondary school are deprived of education. Among them, the most disturbing situation is in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by Sindh and Punjab.

The question is, what is the minimum time required to improve the education situation? The common man is worried that if the state and governments cannot solve the problem of education in these 77 years, then how much more time will they need?

One of the main reasons for the problem of education is that a large section of the poor do not educate their children just because their children have to become an officer after reading and writing. In various remote areas of the country, where Feudalism is still visiting, providing education is not the priority of those people and secondly, Land lords and Feudal etc. never want their farmers and their surrounding villages. Children go to school. It should be remembered that in the 21st century, this attitude of the powerful to deprive the poor of the right to education is still present.

Another reason for the poor condition of education is the poor condition of government schools, irresponsible behavior of teachers, non-provision of basic facilities in schools and especially the propaganda that was done regarding government schools that there is no education in these schools. Due to which the people almost hate government schools and now the situation is that despite many attractive facilities people do not like to educate their children in government schools. Because of which, the private education system got an opportunity to flourish and today the situation is that parents are preferring to send their children to private education despite crying about inflation, because it has been put in their minds that the Govt. The education system is paralyzed and there is no chance of improvement.

The third reason for this situation of education is our dual system of education. We have not yet decided what will be the medium of our education system, whether to teach in Urdu or in English. This is a major reason why people are in a quandary as to what kind of education they should give their children because they have been made to believe that there are no teachers to teach English in government schools. Therefore, there is no benefit in providing education in government schools. Although those who support this thought should keep in mind that the rulers, bureaucrats and elites who are still ruling the people, they have got education from these schools and colleges, but now they also send their children to private schools. Teaching in skater.

The most interesting thing is that the teachers who are posted in government schools and colleges, their own children are studying in private schools and colleges, so how will the people trust the government education system? How to solve this problem is really a question?

When Rakim got a chance to visit schools in the outskirts of Punjab, she was surprised to find that children from primary schools in inner villages of Kot Addu could not get admission in high schools in the city simply because they were perceived to be unfit. Children don’t get anything. Similarly, the situation of education is more or less the same in Charsadda district of Punjab province. This is not just a situation in one village but the same attitude is adopted towards the children of most of the villages in the country. The question is, what is the fault of those children in this? You put an English teacher from the city in the village, but because of our corrupt system, he does not go to school with the corrupt officers of the department and continues to receive salary sitting at home. Everyone is aware of this situation, but since we as a nation have become accustomed to this behavior only after the establishment of Pakistan, no one raises a voice about it.

Today is the era of mobile phones, so the teachers are already informed at the time of inspection, so the process of playing with education continues and will continue until there is zero on it. No tolerance policy should be made.

In the past, non-governmental organizations raised their voice on this situation and an organization called SDPI also compiled a report regarding basic facilities in primary schools across the country, but the result was that the non-governmental organizations that voiced on human rights They used to raise such restrictions were imposed on them that the sector has died. The Ghanaian organizations and institutions that are working are also working on a limited agenda in one form or another. In this regard, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan raised its voice several times and gave suggestions for reforms, but very few of their reforms were taken into consideration.

Now the question is what should be done to improve this dire state of education, or should it be left as it is to increase the crime rate in the country. I think that zero tolerance policy should be adopted to improve the situation of education and steps should be taken to improve this situation on emergency basis. First of all, the education budget should be increased and it should be given in safe hands so that the money is spent only on improving the condition of education. Committees should be established at the Union Council level across the country and immediate steps should be taken to bring the children who are not going to school to school. Basic facilities should be provided in government and high schools across the country. Attendance of teachers should be ensured. By providing opportunities to the local qualified teachers, if it is not possible to give them government jobs, then by giving them part-time compensation, the education system should be restored and they should be given a target to improve the situation of education in every situation and the teachers who work Do not replace them immediately and appoint new part-time teachers. These part-time teachers should be paid better so that they do not neglect their duties.

To end the thinking that education is not necessary for their children, a law should be made in this context that education is the main responsibility of every family and if any family runs away from this responsibility, it will be fined and punished. Primary schools should be opened for nomads, farm laborers and kiln workers in their place so that even the poorest of the poor cannot deprive their children of the right to education by using inflation and their poverty as an excuse.

It is only after 500 years that we agree on which system of education we should teach, Urdu or English, and if English system of education is to be implemented, at least it should be implemented with style. Better English teaching teachers should be recruited full-time and part-time and guaranteed better results by paying better salaries. 100% attendance in their schools and colleges should be ensured. It is surprising that teachers in our country have to teach only five days a week and 20 to 25 hours in those five days and are paid regularly for this, but still if they neglect their duties, how can the country achieve the target of education. can fulfill This is certainly an abuse of those teachers against themselves and the country, but at the same time it is an effort to spoil the future of the children in the schools they are teaching.

Education is the basic right of every child and we as parents, as a state and as a government cannot deprive him of this right. Whether that child is in your city or in a village hundreds of miles away from you, he should be given all the facilities that are given to children living in the city. In this context, you should look at the education system of developed countries and take serious steps to fill the gap where we see that deficiency in our system. Completely abolish this dual education system and implement a uniform education system so that the future generation does not understand the dual education system as the reason for their backwardness.

There is a need to seriously consider the above measures and make changes in the education policy as soon as possible to eliminate the questions raised on education. If the state and the government do this in the present era, then surely they will give birth to such an education system which will be the education system of Pakistan in the true sense and which will reach every child not only in the city but also in the far suburbs. They will be able to meet the goal of education and only then will they be able to meet the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in the world.

Sourrce: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article