Pakistan: The unmet challenge of polio eradication

Despite administering over 300 million doses of the polio vaccine annually, the virus continues to persist. It’s not an impossible task—both 2021 and 2023 demonstrated that keeping cases in the single digits is achievable. So why the surge in cases this year? The challenges remain familiar: inadequate law enforcement makes some areas unsafe for polio workers, and cultural misconceptions drive vaccine refusal. However, new complications have arisen. Some families are now rejecting the vaccine while demanding basic infrastructure such as proper roads, clean water, and reliable electricity.

Security issues also remain a major hurdle; at least 17 polio workers have reportedly been killed this year. Disinformation continues to spread, with parents being falsely led to believe the vaccine causes infertility or is tainted. In some cases, vaccine refusal is based on bizarre myths; one father in Hyderabad refused to vaccinate his son, claiming it would result in him only having daughters. Exacerbating the situation is the manipulation of vaccination coverage data by officials, who inflate numbers to satisfy foreign donors and agencies.

This lack of transparency only worsens the problem, creating a false sense of progress and delaying necessary interventions. To prevent a full-blown polio crisis, the government must take several urgent steps. First, it needs to counter the disinformation fueling vaccine hesitancy by launching robust public awareness campaigns. It must also ensure the safety of polio workers, who face constant threats in certain regions, and address the civic grievances that families use as leverage to refuse vaccinations. Finally, greater transparency in vaccination data is essential, closing any loopholes that allow for inflated reporting. If these issues aren’t tackled head-on, the country risks backsliding into a deeper polio crisis.

