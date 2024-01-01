Afghanistan’s War Orphans facing a grim future

Shafaqna English- The 20-year war imposed on Afghanistan by the Taliban and their allied groups has left hundreds of thousands of children orphaned and destitute. Hundreds of thousands of children are now left to face a bleak and uncertain future.

Children who lose their fathers or breadwinners experience emotional, psychological, economic, social, and educational challenges. Many need specialized psychological care and emotional support to recover from the trauma and regain a sense of normalcy. Meeting their basic economic needs is also essential, as poverty looms large, threatening to devastate their lives further.

Although exact figures are unavailable, reports from SIGAR and other sources estimate that around 66,000 soldiers and officers were killed during the conflict, along with approximately 48,000 civilians. A quick calculation reveals that over 110,000 people have lost their lives as direct victims of the war, while the wounded are estimated to number around 77,000. With Afghanistan’s high birth rate, it’s believed that hundreds of thousands of children are now left to face a bleak and uncertain future.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

