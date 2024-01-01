The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Music”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Music”.
Question: Is it permissible to listen to songs accompanied by sounds of piano, lute, drum, wind-pipe, and electronic piano?
Question 1: Is it permissible to listen to religious songs in praise of Ahlul Bayt (a.s.) that are accompanied with music?
As for the music, it would be allowed, if it is not suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings.
Question 2: Just as many questions are asked about halãl and harãm music, many questions are asked about halãl and harãm songs. Is it correct to say that harãm songs are those that arouse sexual, lustful urges and promote unstable and degrading behaviour? Is it correct to say that songs that do not arouse lustful desires, but elevate the souls and thoughts to lofty levels like religious songs of praise dedicated to the Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w.) and the Imams (a.s.), or the songs that lift the spirits and morale [of the fighters] and the like are halãl songs?
