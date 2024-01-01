English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Music”

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Music”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to listen to songs accompanied by sounds of piano, lute, drum, wind-pipe, and electronic piano?

Answer: If the music accompanying it is that which is suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings, it is not permissible to listen to it.

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Is it permissible to listen to religious songs in praise of Ahlul Bayt (a.s.) that are accompanied with music?

Answer: Songs (al-ghinã’) are harãm absolutely. However, singing praise [of the Prophet or the Ahlul Bayt] that is sung with a good tune but is not in ghinã’ form is without problem.
As for the music, it would be allowed, if it is not suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings.

Question 2: Just as many questions are asked about halãl and harãm music, many questions are asked about halãl and harãm songs. Is it correct to say that harãm songs are those that arouse sexual, lustful urges and promote unstable and degrading behaviour? Is it correct to say that songs that do not arouse lustful desires, but elevate the souls and thoughts to lofty levels like religious songs of praise dedicated to the Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w.) and the Imams (a.s.), or the songs that lift the spirits and morale [of the fighters] and the like are halãl songs?

Answer: All songs (al-ghinã’) are harãm. Based on the definition that we accept, al-ghinã’ is the entertaining expression by way of tunes that are common to those who provide entertainment and amusement. In this prohibition, we should include the recitation of the Holy Qur’ãn, supplications (du‘ãs), and songs of praise of Ahlul Bayt (a.s.) uttered to the accompaniment of those tunes [that are used by the entertainers]. The prohibition of reciting other non-entertaining expressions —like songs intended to lift the morale [of fighters]— is based on compulsory precaution. However, the tune that cannot be described as such is not harãm by itself.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Looking”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Lottery”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Loan”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Legal Issues”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Lying”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Leather Products”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.