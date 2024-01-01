The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Music”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Music”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to listen to songs accompanied by sounds of piano, lute, drum, wind-pipe, and electronic piano? Answer : If the music accompanying it is that which is suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings, it is not permissible to listen to it.

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Is it permissible to listen to religious songs in praise of Ahlul Bayt (a.s.) that are accompanied with music? Answer : Songs (al-ghinã’) are harãm absolutely. However, singing praise [of the Prophet or the Ahlul Bayt] that is sung with a good tune but is not in ghinã’ form is without problem.

As for the music, it would be allowed, if it is not suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings.