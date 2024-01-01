Saudi Arabia’s Success at World’s Largest Halal Fair in Malaysia

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia plays a significant role in the global halal market, especially at MIHAS 2024, the world’s largest halal trade show held in Malaysia. Saudi Arabia secured third place among the top five participating countries at the event, demonstrating its commitment to expanding the halal industry with 38 booths, Arab News reported.

The event attracted participants from 66 countries, highlighting the international appeal of the halal market.

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion highlighted a wide range of halal-certified products and services, aligning with its Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and promote exports. The event underscores Saudi efforts to position itself as a leader in the global halal market, tapping into its Islamic heritage and expanding its presence in sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Source: Arab News

