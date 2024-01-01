English
Pope Francis reiterates call for prayers for peace

Shafaqna English-Pope Francis appeals for prayers for peace.

Greeting all men and women of goodwill following the Sunday Angelus Prayer, Pope Francis said that “Brothers and sisters, let us continue to pray for peace. Unfortunately, tensions are very high on the war fronts,” he said.

And reminding all men and women of goodwill not to forget the suffering in “Ukraine, Palestine, Myanmar, and so many countries at war,” the Pope appealed: “May the voices of the peoples asking for peace be heard.”

Pope Francis  also upheld the dignity and rights of the detained.

“We must work so that prisoners are treated with dignity, as everyone can make mistakes: being imprisoned is for resuming an honest life afterwards,” he said.

Source:Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

