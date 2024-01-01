English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Press freedom groups slam Israeli raid of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah

0

Shafaqna English– Press freedom groups and rights activists have slammed Israeli raid of Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

Early on Sunday morning, Israeli soldiers raided the bureau of the Qatar-based network and ordered its closure for 45 days.

The raid, captured on live TV, showed heavily armed Israeli troops handing an Israeli military court order to Al Jazeera’s bureau chief Walid al-Omari, informing him of the closure.

Al-Omari later said the court order accused Al Jazeera of “incitement to and support of terrorism” and that the Israeli soldiers confiscated the bureau’s cameras before leaving.

“Targeting journalists this way aims to erase the truth and prevent people from hearing the truth,” he said.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

450 Palestinian schoolchildren killed since October 7

nasibeh yazdani

ILO: Unemployment in Gaza hit to nearly 80%

nasibeh yazdani

Analyst: Israel army can no longer target Lebanon freely

anvari

Israeli drone strikes in Jenin kill at least 7 Palestinians

parniani

12,500 Israeli soldiers to be declared disabled according to Ynet News

parniani

Israeli newspapers: 1600 Israeli soldiers in need of trauma treatment

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.