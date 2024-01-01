English
Gharahgozlou achieved 2024 Snooker World Cup’s Gold

Shafaqna English- Ali Gharahgozlou, Iranian snooker player, has achieved a gold medal in the 2024 Snooker World Cup, Mehr News reported.

In the final match, Gharahgozlou secured a victory against Cypriot competitor Michael Georgiou, winning by a score of 5-2.

The Iranian cueist triumphed over Pakistan’s Awais Muneer with a score of 4-2 in the quarterfinals and subsequently defeated Hong Kong’s Fung Kwok Wai 5-3 in the semifinals.

The bronze medal was awarded to Fung Kwok-wai from Hong Kong.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com

