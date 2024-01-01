F1: Lando Norris excels at the Singapore Grand Prix

Shafaqna English- Lando Norris of McLaren, hailing from the UK, triumphed in the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, concluding the race with a lead of no less than 20 seconds over Max Verstappen of Red Bull, reported by Anadolu Agency.

In the 62-lap Singapore Grand Prix, held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit measuring 4.94 kilometers (around 3.1 miles), Norris claimed victory by being the first to see the checkered flag, finishing the race in one hour, 40 minutes, and 52.571 seconds.

The reigning champion, Verstappen from the Netherlands, finished the race at Marina Bay in second place, trailing Norris by a margin of 20.945 seconds.

This season, Verstappen achieved victory in seven Grands Prix, positioning himself at the forefront of the 2024 Driver Standings with a total of 331 points.

With three victories to his name in the 2024 campaign, Norris holds the second position in the driver standings, amassing a total of 279 points.

The US Grand Prix, which marks Round 19 of the season, is scheduled to take place on October 20 in Austin.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com