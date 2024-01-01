Concerns over a full-scale war in Middle East ,as Israel continues Gaza-Lebanon bombardment

Shafaqna English- Concerns over a full-scale war in the Middle East grow as Israel pounded targets in Gaza, south and east Lebanon and said more strikes were coming.

At least 100 people have been killed and more than 400 wounded in Israeli attacks across Lebanon.

Children, women and paramedics among those killed and wounded in the attacks, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.

Lebanon closes schools for in areas targeted by Israel

Lebanon’s education minister on Monday said schools in Lebanon’s east and south, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs, would shut for two days as Israeli strikes intensified.

In a statement, Education Minister Abbas Halabi “announced the closure of public and private schools” Monday and Tuesday in the areas due to “security and military situations” that “pose a danger to the movement of students”.

Lebanese media: Israel sending phone warnings to evacuate

Lebanese official media said Monday that people were receiving Israeli phone warnings telling them to evacuate, and Information Minister Ziad Makary’s office told AFP it had received one of the calls.

Around 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts in Lebanon today

Such calls were “psychological warfare to make havoc and chaos”, said Kreidieh. The calls were reported to have been received by people in southern Lebanon as well as the capital Beirut.

Lebanon’s PM calls on world to stop Israel aggression

Lebanon’s PM has called on the UN, the Security Council and other countries who have some influence over Israel to stop this aggression.

Netanyahu examining siege plan in north Gaza, reports

Israel is examining a plan to use siege tactics against Hamas in northern Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by several Israeli media outlets as saying on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment. The reports cited unnamed sources at a closed parliament committee meeting.

The plan, published by retired military commanders and floated by some parliament members this month, suggests Palestinian civilians would be instructed to evacuate northern Gaza, which would then be declared a closed military zone.

Israel continues to occupy and close Gaza crossings

Israeli forces continue to occupy and close the crossings in Gaza on Friday, preventing the travel of the injured and sick for treatment and the entry of any humanitarian aid into the territory for the 137th consecutive day. The occupation army has closed the crossings since its invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern part of the territory and its control over the Rafah border crossing and Kerem Abu Salem crossing, despite warnings from humanitarian and relief organizations and international calls to reopen the crossings to avoid famine due to the interruption of aid, and to save the lives of thousands of patients and injured individuals.

The World Food Program warned that two million Palestinians in Gaza, which is facing a devastating Israeli war, are suffering from food insecurity, expressing concern over the reduction in the scale of aid operations to Gaza. Meanwhile, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said that “more than 10,000 people need evacuation and medical care outside of Gaza.” Jasarevic emphasized the necessity of reopening the Rafah crossing and any other border crossing to evacuate patients and the injured to ensure their safety.

Sources: ALJazeera, New Arab, Palestinian Information Center

