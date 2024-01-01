English
Poll: Harris ups lead over Trump in tight race

Shafaqna English- Recent polls showed USA Vice President, Kamala Harris holding a slim lead over former President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

A CBS News/YouGov survey, conducted on Sept. 18-20, showed Harris narrowly leading Trump nationally with 52% to 48% among 3,129 respondents.

In battleground states, which are crucial in the US “winner takes all” system, Harris holds a slim 51-49 lead, up from last month’s 50-50 tie. The poll noted improved economic sentiment and Harris’s debate performance as potential factors.

