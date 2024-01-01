Grand Ayatollah Sistani strongly condemned the Zionist invasion of Lebanon

Shafaqna English– The Office of the Supreme Religious Authority of the World’s Shia Muslims, Grand Ayatollah Sistani, has issued a statement addressing the ongoing aggression by the Israeli regime against Lebanon.

According to Shafaqna, the text of this statement reads:

During these challenging times, the Lebanese people are enduring brutal assaults from Israel, including the destruction of communication devices, targeting civilian homes, and severe attacks on numerous villages and cities in southern Bekaa. These actions have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of many resistance fighters and innocent civilians, displacing tens of thousands from their homes.

In response, the Supreme Religious Authority expresses profound solidarity and compassion for the suffering of the Lebanese people. He prays for their protection from the evils of the oppressors, offers mercy and solace to their righteous martyrs, and seeks healing for the wounded.

Additionally, the Supreme Religious Authority urges believers to take action to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people and fulfill their humanitarian needs. He calls for efforts to halt this ongoing brutality and safeguard the Lebanese population from its devastating impacts.

May God protect Lebanon and its cherished people from all harm.

19 Rabi Al Awwal 1446 / September 23, 2024

Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani– An-Najaf al-Ashraf

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com