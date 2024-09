Shafaqna English- Amnesty International has called on the US to “urgently” provide humanitarian aid to least 8,000 displaced Syrians at the Rukban refugee camp on the border with Jordan and Iraq.

The global rights group said in a press release that the Syrians at the Rukban camp for internally displaced people do not have access to sufficient food, clean water, or healthcare.

Sources: New Arab

