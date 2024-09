Shafaqna English- The mayor of the only city in the United States with an all-Muslim government , Amer Ghalib, has endorsed former President Donald Trump for November’s presidential election.

Amer Ghalib, who leads the city of Hamtramck in the crucial battleground state of Michigan, said on Sunday that the Republican candidate is a “man of principles” and “the right choice”, despite their disagreements on some issues.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com