UN adopts Pact for the Future to tackle key global challenges

Shafaqna English- The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the Pact for the Future, along with its annexes, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

The comprehensive pact aims to strengthen global governance and tackle key challenges facing humanity, including sustainable development, international peace, and technological innovation, youth and future generations and transforming global governance. The pact also proposes detailed action plans to address these challenges.

General Assembly President Philemon Yang hailed the adoption as a “pledge to address immediate crises” and “lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

