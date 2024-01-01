[Video] Muslims in the contemporary world

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” in season 4 on the topic of: “Muslims in the contemporary world”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Understanding Islam with Dr Chris Hewer – Season 4 | Episode 10

The difficulty with talking about the contemporary world is that by definition it is always changing and so anything is likely to be out of date as soon as it is written. It is important to begin by looking at how Islam came into the modern period around the world. The European Colonization and its aftermath.

From the end of the 15th century, the European sea-going powers began to dominate shipping and thus expand their empires through conquest and trade. In time, much of the Muslim world was ruled by the European imperial powers, especially Britain, France, Holland and Russia by the 18th and into the 20th centuries. Great natural riches were taken from the colonised lands and the colonial powers benefited from trade; this contributed to the end of the great Muslim empires.

This colonial expansion led to the rise of Europe and fuelled the industrial revolution. The result in many Muslim countries was to leave a sense of emptiness, a decrease in self-respect, a lack of awareness of their histories and a sense of resentment against the colonial masters. Part of this decline also affected their intellectual life and the lack of development of Islamic thought.

Only the leisured classes have time to spare for intellectual activity and they were more likely to embrace European education so as to curry favour with their imperial rulers and thus advance themselves in society. Most of those who eventually came to power in the newly independent Muslim lands were the product of this European education.

Muslim communities kept the memory of former times alive and sought to preserve classical Islamic thought for future generations. Four trends can be detected in this situation. The first group, the majority, held fast to the traditional interpretations handed down to them and concentrated on living a pious life, often in rural villages.

The second embraced the best of what European thought had to offer and sought to re-interpret the legacy of Islam in modernist ways. The third saw that the decline of Muslim power was caused in part by a departure from the pure foundations of Islamic thought and practice. They sought to purify Islam by returning to the sources and having nothing to do with their European rulers.

The fourth held that there could be no true Islam without political power and so set about building revivalist movements that would integrate private piety with guidance for the whole of society, and thus the rise of “political Islam.”

Amongst the great reformists of that period were men like Ahmad Sirhindi (d.1624) and Shah Waliullah (d.1762) in India, Mehmet Birgivi (d.1573) and Qadizade Mehmet (d.1635) in Turkey, Jamal al-Din al-Afghani (d.1897), who taught Islamic unity in Iran, Egypt, India and Turkey, Abd al-Kader (d.1883) in Algeria, ibn Abd al-Wahhab (d.1792) in Arabia, and Muhammad Abduh (d.1905) in Egypt. They sought to awaken Muslims to their heritage and revive Islam in their societies.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

www.shafaqna.com