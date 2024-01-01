Vietnam hosts first Halal conference to promote global trade and industry growth

Shafaqna English- Vietnam is hosting its first International Halal Conference in Hanoi to boost global trade and growth in the Halal industry. The event aims to enhance partnerships, particularly with countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, Halal Times reported.

Vietnam plans to expand beyond food and beverages into sectors like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, promoting Muslim-friendly tourism and adopting new technologies to improve Halal certification. The conference underscores Vietnam’s commitment to becoming a key player in the global Halal market.

Source: Halal Times

