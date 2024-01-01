English
New Arab: Future of Palestinian Christians in West Bank is in danger

Shafaqna English- The future of Palestinian Christians in the West Bank is in danger due to Israel’s occupation.

At Reverand Munther Isaac’s Christmas Eve mass in Bethlehem last year, the Evangelical Lutheran pastor told his Bethlehem flock: “If Jesus were to be born today, he would be born under the rubble in Gaza.”

The priest, one of the most prominent clerical voices for Palestinians, probably did not expect the war on Gaza would continue for another nine months, nor that a planned trip to the UK to highlight the plight of Palestinian Christians would be cancelled due to an Israeli blockade on the West Bank.

“We’re broken, to see one family after anther leave because of this difficult political reality and because of frustration. The West Bank, believe me, and I mean this, is no longer livable,” Rev Munther told The New Arab via Zoom from his Bethlehem home.

“I don’t know what future there is for us in Bethlehem, with all of this. You know, we really are being suffocated.”

