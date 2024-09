Shafaqna English- Participants in a congress of Russian Muslim women underscored the need to safeguarded family culture and values.



The congress was held on September 21-22 in Simferopol, the Crimean Peninsula, RT reported.

In the closing statement of the event, the participants urged Muslim women in Russia to strive for strengthening the citizenship identity and protecting family culture and values.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com