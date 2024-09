Shafaqna English- The world’s largest halal food festival will take place at London Stadium, with organizers anticipating more than 20,000 visitors.



The World Halal Food Festival will take place from Sept. 28-29 at the London Stadium, displaying a wide range of cuisines from around the globe.

The event features a carefully selected lineup of vendors, chefs and food stalls representing countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco and Indonesia, among others.

Sources: Arab News

