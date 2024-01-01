English
Pope Francis plans to visit Luxembourg and Belgium

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis plans to visit Luxembourg and Belgium on September 26-29.

He will address a host of themes, including peace, migration, the climate emergency, and the future for young people, while focusing on Church issues, including the role of Christianity in societies marked by secularisation, and the contribution of Christian education.

The Catholic University of Louvain, founded in 1425, is marking its 600th anniversary, and this anniversary is one of the reasons for the papal journey.

Offering details about the Apostolic Journey, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, gave reassurances regarding the Pope’s health, since he cancelled his scheduled audiences on Monday due to “a mild flu-like condition.” Mr. Bruni added there are no updates and that, “for the moment everything remains exactly as planned.”

Source:Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

