Heavy rains flooded displaced Palestinians ‘tent encampments

Some placed water buckets on the ground to protect mats from leaks and dug trenches to drain water away from their tents. The price of new tents and plastic sheeting to prevent leaks shot up.

“Everything is drowned, the blankets, the food, and the people in just a few hours of rain,” Burai told Reuters over the phone from Al Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area in southern Gaza. Ahmed Al-Burai, 30, said people made their tents of used sacks of flour, worn-out clothes, and nylon bags. As soon as it rained the water and wind blew many tents away and flooded others. “Everything is drowned, the blankets, the food, and the people in just a few hours of rain,” Burai told Reuters over the phone from Al Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area in southern Gaza. More shelters and supplies to help people cope with the coming winter were needed, the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said. “As autumn begins, plastic and fabric are not enough to protect people against the rain and the cold,” the relief agency posted on X. Source:TRT WORLD www.shafaqna.com