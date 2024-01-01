English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Heavy rains flooded displaced Palestinians ‘tent encampments

0

Shafaqna English-Heavy rains flooded displaced Palestinians ‘tent encampments.

Heavy rains overnight piled more problems onto Gaza’s displaced as downpours flooded tents, washed some of them away, and forced families out of their sleep.

Some placed water buckets on the ground to protect mats from leaks and dug trenches to drain water away from their tents. The price of new tents and plastic sheeting to prevent leaks shot up.

“Everything is drowned, the blankets, the food, and the people in just a few hours of rain,” Burai told Reuters over the phone from Al Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area in southern Gaza.

Ahmed Al-Burai, 30, said people made their tents of used sacks of flour, worn-out clothes, and nylon bags. As soon as it rained the water and wind blew many tents away and flooded others.

“Everything is drowned, the blankets, the food, and the people in just a few hours of rain,” Burai told Reuters over the phone from Al Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area in southern Gaza.

More shelters and supplies to help people cope with the coming winter were needed, the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said.

“As autumn begins, plastic and fabric are not enough to protect people against the rain and the cold,” the relief agency posted on X.

Source:TRT WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

UN: Second round of Gaza polio vaccinations will also deliver micronutrients 

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis renews calls for peace

nasibeh yazdani

Pope: No steps taken for peace in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Averting full-blown regional conflict in Middle East is urgent priority

nasibeh yazdani

Palestinian Photographer wins prestigious Visa d’Or News prize for coverage of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA lost 212 of its staff members since start of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.