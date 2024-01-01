German police detain 10-year-old boy with Palestine flag

Footage on X on Monday showed several German police officers first chasing a 10-year-old boy as he cried for help and then taking him to a police car after catching him.

Many people on X reacted to the incident, calling it disturbing.

“Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany,” said one user.

“Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

Since Israel’s latest war on Gaza started in October 2023, the German government has continuously cracked down on pro-Palestinian protests and events, and arrested multiple participants.