Amar Hakim: All Believers Must Immediately Act to Assist the People of Lebanon

SHAFAQNA – Amar Hakim, head of the National Forces Coalition of Iraq, today (Monday) urged the al-Hikma movement in the country and all believers to act immediately to assist the people of Lebanon, in accordance with the recommendations of the Supreme Religious Authority.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Furat reported that Hakim stated: “With utmost respect and honor, we stand in solidarity with the statement of the Supreme Religious Authority, which reflects the depth of pain and sorrow regarding the brutal assaults by Israel.”

He called for all possible efforts to stop the brutal aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon and urged all organizations, affiliates, and institutions of the al-Hikma movement, as well as all believers and those with a conscience, to take immediate action to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon.

The leader of the al-Hikma movement in Iraq emphasized the necessity of serious efforts to halt this brutal aggression and protect innocent civilians, especially in light of the savage targeting of villages and cities in Lebanon. He stated: “We beseech the Almighty God to protect Lebanon and its people from all harm, to bestow His vast mercy upon the martyrs, especially the martyrs of resistance, and to grant swift healing to the wounded, restoring security and stability in various regions of Lebanon.”

It is noteworthy that His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sistani today (Monday) issued a statement calling for all possible efforts to stop the brutal aggression against Lebanon and protect the people of this country from its devastating effects.

Source: shafaqna.com