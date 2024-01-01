Astan Quds Abbasi sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Shafaqna English– Following the statement of the Supreme Religious Authority regarding the necessity to provide assistance to the Lebanese people and alleviate their suffering as a result of repeated attacks of the Zionist regime, Astan Quds Abbasi announced that necessary supplies have been sent to the Lebanese people.

According to Shafaqna, it has been stated in the statement of Astan Quds Abbasi: “In solidarity with dear people of Lebanon and sympathizing with them, as well as following the guidelines of the Supreme Religious Authority in Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf, he invited believers to take action to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people and fulfill their humanitarian needs. In coordination with the Iraqi government, secretariat of Astan Quds Abbasi has taken action to prepare aids and essential supplies for the Lebanese people to facilitate necessary measures for sending these aids as soon as possible.”

Source: fa.shafaqna

