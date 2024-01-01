2024 Futsal World Cup: Iran 4-1 France

Shafaqna English- Iran achieved a significant win over France, finishing the match 4-1 in their favor, which allowed them to advance to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup and enter the Round of 16 as the leading team in the standings, Mehr News reported.

Salar Aghapour netted two goals, while both Moslem Oladghobad and Alireza Rafieipour contributed with one goal each.

Team Melli had earlier triumphed over Venezuela with a score of 7-1 and secured a victory against Guatemala with a score of 9-4.

Iran is scheduled to face Morocco on Thursday.

