Asian Karate Championships: Iran has secured 11 vibrant medals

Shafaqna English- During the 20th Asian Senior Championships taking place in Hangzhou, China, Iranian karate competitors have successfully earned eleven vibrant color medals, reported by Mehr News.

The collection featured one gold medal, one silver medal, and nine bronze medals.

Iran ranked fifth, coming in after China, while Japan emerged as the leader in the medal tally, winning 5 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Vietnam and Kazakhstan secured the second and third places, respectively.

The competition gathered 370 competitors hailing from 31 different nations.

