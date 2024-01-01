English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Thousands flee southern Lebanon in search of safe shelters

0

Shafaqna English- Thousands of families from southern Lebanon packed cars and minivans with suitcases, mattresses, blankets and carpets and jammed the highway heading north toward Beirut on Monday (23 Sep 2024) to flee the deadliest Israeli bombardment since 2006.

The Israeli military continued striking south Lebanon and the country’s eastern Beqaa region overnight, a day after it launched a massive wave of air raids on Lebanon’s deadliest day in decades, which killed nearly 500 people and wounded over 1,600, including children.

In Beirut and beyond, schools were quickly repurposed to receive the newly displaced as volunteers scrambled to gather water, medicine and mattresses. In the coastal city of Sidon, people seeking shelter streamed into schools that had no mattresses to sleep on yet. Many waited on sidewalks outside.

 UN: Tens of thousands have fled Israeli strikes in Lebanon

UN’s Refugee Agency’s Spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh says “the toll on civilians is unacceptable” in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes. “Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow,” Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva.

UNICEF raises alarm over escalating tensions after 24 children killed in Lebanon

The UN’s Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Israel and Lebanon, particularly following reports of attacks that claimed at least 24 children’s lives in southern Lebanon on Monday.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell expressed her deep concern in a statement over the escalating violence in Lebanon and Israel.

“I am deeply alarmed by the ongoing surge of attacks in Lebanon and Israel, which earlier today reportedly claimed the lives of at least 24 children in southern Lebanon,” she said, emphasizing that the intensified violence represents a “dangerous escalation” for civilians in the region.

Sources: ALJazeera, New Arab, Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Concerns over full-scale war as Israel continues Gaza-Lebanon bombardment

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: The World cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza

leila yazdani

Middle East airlines ban walkie-talkies & pagers after Lebanon blasts

leila yazdani

Lebanon’s healthcare sector faced immense strain after pager blasts

leila yazdani

Israeli air strikes-pager bombings continue in Lebanon

leila yazdani

Lebanon: 9 killed 300 injured in new wave of explosions

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.