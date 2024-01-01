Egypt to raise Israeli gas imports by 20 percent

Shafaqna English- Egypt is set to increase its imports of Israeli natural gas by 20% starting in October to reach 1.2 billion cubic feet per day.

The Egyptian government has struck yet another deal with Israel to increase gas imports – this time by 20 percent – starting from October – to combat Egypt’s electricity crisis.

This increase will see Egypt importing 1.2 billion cubic feet per day, up from 850 million cubic feet in July.

The revelation came last weekend when Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced at a press conference that there would be no more power outages as was previously planned, as the government had been able to secure gas and diesel shipments to ensure the stable operation of powerplants over the coming autumn and winter.

Egypt has suffered prolonged blackouts over the summer due to gas shortages and extreme heat, which has left ordinary Egyptians frustrated and has seen Egypt’s liquified natural gas (LNG) exports halted.

