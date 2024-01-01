English
Malaysia records arrival of 4.5 million Muslim tourists last year

Shafaqna English- Malaysia recorded 4.5 million Muslim tourist arrivals last year, contributing RM14.7 billion to the economy, according to Nizran Noordin, director-general of the Islamic Tourist Centre (ITC).

He noted that the global Muslim population is approximately two billion, with 1.1 billion residing in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries, which include 57 Muslim nations. Furthermore, Nizran mentioned that ASEAN countries are home to 255 million Muslims, while an additional 350 million Muslims live in minority communities around the world.

Sources: Business Today

