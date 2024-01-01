Israel’s attacks on Gaza-Lebanon in focus as world leaders address UN’s 79th General Assembly

Shafaqna English- The 79th UN General Assembly officially kicked off Tuesday, bringing together leaders and high-level representatives from member states in New York.

Session began with opening remarks of General Assembly President Philemon Yong, UN chief Antonio Guterres.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed rising “impunity, inequality, and unpredictability” throughout the world with a push for 193-member states to focus on “more effective, inclusive, and networked multilateralism”.

“The international community must mobilise for an immediate ceasefire. The immediate and unconditional release of the hostages and the beginning of an irreversible process towards the two-state solution,” Guterres says.

“For those who go on and their mining that goal with more settlements, more land grabs, more incitement, I ask: What is the alternative?

Erdogan: ‘Values’ of the West are ‘dying’ in Gaza

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan says images leaked from Israeli prisons of the treatment of Palestinians show what kind of “barbarianism we are facing”.

“As a result of Israeli attacks, Gaza has become the world’s largest cemetery for women and children,” he said.

Erdogan calls for ‘coercive measures’ against Israel’s ‘annihilation project’

“Those who are supposedly working for a ceasefire in front of the stage continue to send arms and ammunition to Israel so it can continue its massacres,” said Turkey’s leader.

Hamas has repeatedly agreed to a ceasefire since May, but Israel continues to “drag its feet”, Erdogan said.

“Israel’s stalling and deception should not be given any more credit,” he said. “Coercive measures should be put on the agenda. We believe the UN General Assembly’s authority to recommend the use of force – as in the 1950 resolution on the ‘unity for peace’ – should be considered during this time.”

Turkey’s president: What are you waiting for to stop Netanyahu and his mass murder network

Turkey’s president called on the UN Security Council to “put a stop to this cruelty, this barbarianism”, citing Israel’s war on Gaza.

“What are you waiting for to stop [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his mass murder network, and what are you still waiting for to stop them from putting their own people and the entire region in danger for political gain?” Erdogan asked.

He singled out countries supporting Israel in an “unconditional manner”, asking “How long are you going to be able to carry the shame of witnessing this massacre?”

“I would like to state very clearly and loudly here that the Israeli government is disregarding basic human rights, trampling on international law at every opportunity, and practicing ethnic cleansing – a clear genocide against a nation,” Erdogan said.

Jordan’s king: World ‘will never accept’ forced displacement of Palestinians

The leader of Jordan – which borders the occupied West Bank and hosts a large number of Palestinian refugees – issued a stark warning about the “legitimacy” of the United Nations.

That comes as UN facilities and staff continue to be attacked in Gaza and rulings by the UN’s International Court of Justice are ignored.

“The UN is under attack, literally and figuratively,” King Abdullah II said. “The United Nations is facing a crisis that strikes at its very legitimacy and threatens a collapse of global trust and moral authority.

King Abdullah decried the war in Gaza, the spike in fighting in the occupied West Bank, and the escalation in Lebanon. He warned that “impunity gathers force, and left unchecked, it gains momentum”.

“It is the moral duty of this international community to establish a protection mechanism for them across the occupied temple,” he said, adding “We will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is a war crime.”

“For decades, Israel has projected itself as a thriving Western-style democracy in the Middle East, but the brutality of the war on Gaza has forced the world to look closer,” said King Abdullah. “Now many see Israel through the eyes of its victims, and the contradiction, the paradox is too jarring.

“I call on all countries to join Jordan in enforcing an international Gaza humanitarian gateway, a massive relief effort to deliver food, clean water, medicine and other vital supplies to those in desperate need.”

Qatari leader’s speech has focused heavily on war in Gaza

The Qatari leader’s speech has focused heavily on the war in Gaza. Qatar has been one of the main mediators in ceasefire talks.

Sheikh Tamim condemned the Israeli assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, the lead Hamas negotiator in talks. Despite those challenges Qatar “will continue our efforts of mediation to resolve the disputes through peaceful means”.

“We will not achieve this goal except with a serious partner who is aware of the importance of renouncing this war and ending the occupation and all forms of aggression so we can reach together the desired peace in the Middle East,” said Sheikh Tamim.

He further condemned last week’s device attacks on Lebanon, in which thousands of electronic devices were detonated “with total disregard for their identity or location”.

“Israel is currently waging a war on Lebanon, and no one knows to what extent this war could escalate. This is what we have repeatedly warned against.”

Qatar continues to seek peace across Middle East and beyond

Sheikh Tamim concluded his address saying Doha will work for peace across the Middle East and beyond.

“We affirm the state of Qatar will spare no effort in working with its international partners and the United Nations to firmly consolidate the pillars of peace, security, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law – at all levels – and to address global challenges to achieve a better future for all.”

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com