[Video] Sharpen your mind

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Fulfil Your Potential -“Sharpen your mind”- Episode 3, talked by Doctor Mawjee.

Fulfil Your Potential-Episode 3

Dr. Mahmood Mawjee emphasizes the importance of growth and self-improvement in life, urging people to take time to sharpen their skills and prepare for new challenges. He illustrates this through two stories: one about a lumberjack who outperforms a younger man by regularly sharpening his axe, and another about an eagle that lives and dies among chickens because it never realized its true potential. Mawjee argues that while it’s crucial to be grateful for what we have, we should never be satisfied with stagnation. True potential is realized through continuous growth and embracing the challenges that allow us to soar.

Part of serie: Fulfill Your Potential

