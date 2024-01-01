Pezeshkian tells UNGA: Iran wants peace for all

Shafaqna English- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), called for global peace and justice, which he said, cannot be accomplished unless the rights of all people and nations are respected within the framework of justice and fairness.

Addressing the 79th session of the UNGA in New York on Tuesday local time, Pezeshkian began by congratulating the UN chief and expressed hope that the important issues of the meeting, that is, Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity would help open a clear horizon for current and future generations.

The Iranian president touched on a wide range of issues facing the world today, especially the West Asia region, ranging from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and the crimes in Lebanon to Iran’s peacemaking efforts as well as its effective role in the emerging global system.

In his first speech at the UN’s annual gathering of world leaders on Tuesday, Pezeshkian also strongly criticised Israel for “its genocide in Gaza” and its “atrocities”, “crimes against humanity” and “desperate barbarism” in its war on the Palestinian territory as well as attacks on Lebanon.

“Last year, the devoted president of my country, Ebrahim Raisi, addressed you from this very podium. He was martyred in the service of the Iranian people. May his soul rest in peace”, Iranian president said.

He highlights of instruction by Imam Ali(AS), the first Shia Imam, to one of his governors:

Embrace the people with all your heart; show them kindness, and extend your compassion towards them. Never treat those under your command with harshness or violence. For people fall into two categories: they are either your brothers in religion or equals in creation.

“The mission of all prophets has been to establish and promote truth and justice in society among all people, regardless of color, race, gender, or language. Peace and security in the world will not be achieved unless the rights of all individuals, communities, and nations are upheld with justice and fairness,“ Pezeshkian told the UNGA.

“Let’s ask ourselves: Are the roots of wars and bloodshed we see in today’s world anything other than the fact that aggressors have violated the rights of others, overlooked the rights of nations, enforced discrimination and inequality, kept certain groups weak and underdeveloped, and disregarded the rights of individuals?,“ he said.

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that as long as injustice, oppression, greed, poverty, and ignorance prevail in any region, violence and conflict will continue.

“I embarked on my electoral campaign with a platform focused on “reform,” “national empathy,” “constructive engagement with the world,” and “economic development,””Pezeshkian told the UNGA.

“I aim to lay a strong foundation for my country’s entry into a new era, positioning it to play a effective and constructive role in the evolving global order,“ said Pezeshkian.

“My objective is to address existing obstacles and challenges while structuring my country’s foreign relations in cognizance of the necessities and realities of the contemporary world“, Iranian President said.

The world has witnessed the true nature of Israel

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that over the past year, the world has witnessed the true nature of the Israeli regime.

“The world has witnessed how this regime carries out atrocities in Gaza; and in eleven months has murdered in cold blood over 41000 innocent people—mostly women and children,” Iranian president said.

He added that its leaders label this genocide; the killing of children, war crimes, and state-terrorism as “legitimate self-defense”.

“Israel labels hospitals, kindergartens, and schools as “legitimate military targets”,” Pezeshkian said.

“Israel labels the freedom-loving and brave people around the world who protest against their genocide as “anti-Semitic”,” He added.

“Israel labels an oppressed people, who have stood up against seven decades of occupation and humiliation, as “terrorists”,”Iranian president said.

He said that it is Israel that has assassinated our scientists, diplomats, and even guests on our soil; and supported – both covertly and overtly – terrorist groups like ISIS.

Pezeshkian told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Iran, in contrast, has supported popular liberation movements of people that have been victims of four generations of the crimes and colonialism of the Israeli regime.

International community should immediately stop Israel violence

Iranian president said that it is imperative that the international community should immediately stop the violence and bring about a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and bring an end to the desperate barbarism of Israel in Lebanon, before it engulfs the region and the world.

The World is to restore the right of all Palestinians to self-determination

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that the only path to end this 70 years old nightmare in West Asia and the world is to restore the right of all Palestinians to self-determination.

Pezeshkian proposed that all the people of Palestine—both those who live in their motherland as well as those who have been forced into its diaspora—determine their future in a referendum.

Iran has never initiated a war

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Iran has never initiated a war; it has only defended itself heroically against external aggression, causing the aggressors to regret their actions.

He said that Iran has never occupied the territory of any nation. It has not sought the resources of any country. It has repeatedly offered various proposals to its neighbors and international fora aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability.

We can collectively address common challenges for a better future

Neighboring countries should not waste their valuable resources on attritional rivalries and arms races. Our region suffers from war, sectarian tensions, terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, water scarcity, refugee crises, environmental degradation, and foreign interventions. We can collectively address these common challenges for a better future for coming generations.

Iran wants lasting peace and security for the people of Ukraine and Russia

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to safeguard its own security; not to create insecurity for others,and want peace for all and seek no war or quarrel with anyone.

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes war and emphasizes the urgent need to end military hostilities in Ukraine, and support all peaceful solutions and believe that dialogue is the only way to resolve this crisis.

New paradigm must focus on opportunities rather than being obsessed with perceived threats

“In the current globalized world, the security and interests of no country can be attained through undermining the security and interests of others. We need a new paradigm to address global challenges. Such a paradigm must focus on opportunities rather than being obsessed with perceived threats,” Iranian president said.

“Iran and global powers achieved a historic nuclear deal in 2015 through that fresh outlook, based on shared opportunities,” He said.

Unilateral sanctions target innocent people in Iran

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that unilateral sanctions target innocent people and seek to undermine the foundations of the Iranian economy. The goal is to securitize Iran; which instead leads to insecurity for all.

He said that the policy of the US’ so-called “maximum pressure” was in fact implemented against the Iranian people when Iran was fulfilling all its obligations under the JCPOA, as was verified repeatedly by the IAEA.

Iran is ready to engage with JCPOA Participants, If JCPOA commitments are implemented fully in good faith

Iran’s president signaled to world leaders that he wants to open a “constructive” chapter in his country’s international relations — but he made clear that everyone else, including the United States, needs to do their part.

“We are ready to engage with JCPOA Participants. If JCPOA commitments are implemented fully and in good faith, dialogue on other issues can follow,“ he said.

Directly addressing the American people, Pezeshkian listed a number of Iranian grievances — from sanctions to the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a Trump-era U.S. drone strike — and then urged “all states pursuing a counterproductive strategy towards Iran” to “learn from history.”

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that it is not Iran that has established military bases along your borders. It is not Iran that has imposed sanctions on your country and obstructed your trade relations with the world. It is not Iran that prevents you from accessing medicine.

Pezeshkian said that it is not Iran that has restricted your access to the global banking and financial system.

Iranian president said that it is not we who have targeted your military leaders; rather, it is the United States that assassinated Iran’s most revered military commander at Baghdad airport.

New era to commence with acknowledgment of Iran’s security concerns and cooperation on mutual challenges

“My message to all states pursuing a counterproductive strategy towards Iran is to learn from history,” Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Iranian President told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that we have the opportunity to transcend these limitations and enter a new era. This era will commence with the acknowledgment of Iran’s security concerns and cooperation on mutual challenges.

Sanctions are destructive and inhumane weapons

Iranian president said that Sanctions are destructive and inhumane weapons designed to cripple a nation’s economy. The deprivation of access to essential medications is one of the most painful consequences of sanctions, endangering the lives of thousands of innocent people.

He said that this measure is not only a blatant violation of human rights but also constitutes a crime against humanity.



Iran stands prepared to foster partnerships with global powers and its neighbors based on equal footing

In order to build a better future world, Iran stands prepared to foster meaningful economic, social, political, and security partnerships with global powers and its neighbors based on equal footing.

Appropriate response to Iran message is not to impose more sanctions

The appropriate response to this message from Iran is not to impose more sanctions, but to fulfil existing obligations to remove sanctions, benefitting the Iranian people and hence laying the foundations for more constructive agreements.

“I hope that this message from Iran is carefully heard today,” Iranian president concluded.

