Winter deepens suffering of displaced people in Gaza

Winter will be a disaster for Gazans' tattered tents, especially since they have been displaced from their homes for nearly a year.

Displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip seeking shelter in makeshift tents due to the ongoing Israeli carpet bombing and attacks now face the challenges of harsh winter conditions as sudden downpours exacerbate their bind.

Even brief rains were enough to flood and ruin tents, as well as submerge their surroundings, leaving approximately two million displaced Palestinians with “no refuge but the sky”.

“We are drowning” is the most frequently heard phrase in Gaza today after the sky blessed them with generous rain, soaking their belongings and flooding their simple homes.

Their tents have become like scattered islands in pools of water and mud, while children in tattered clothes try to prevent water from entering their tents, hoping their efforts might protect what little they have. Yet they fail, feel sorrow, and undoubtedly, their pain and suffering intensify.

Gaza Government: 74% of displaced Palestinians’ tents unfit for use

The Government Media Office in Gaza issued an urgent humanitarian call on September 14 urging the protection of the two million displaced Palestinians in Gaza ahead of winter.

In a statement, the Media Office revealed that 543 displacement centers exist in Gaza due to the war and the Israeli crime of forced displacement, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.

Government field assessments estimated, however, that 74% of the displaced Palestinians’ tents have become unsuitable for use, further clarifying that 100,000 of the 135,000 tents need to be replaced due to complete damage.

UNRWA: We are facing difficulties in bringing in the necessary winter supplies

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that it is making every possible effort for the people of the Gaza Strip to urgently provide them with the necessary winter supplies, including plastic sheets, tents, mattresses, mats, blankets, and other basic supplies.

UNRWA explained in a press statement on Monday that it, along with all humanitarian organizations, are facing great difficulties in bringing these supplies into the Gaza Strip, noting that once they arrive, they will be immediately distributed to those in need.

