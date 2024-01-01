English
Israeli spy devices among tents of displaced in Khan Yunis

Shafaqna English- A few days ago, Palestinians discovered Israeli spy devices among the tents of displaced persons in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

This highlights the methods used by the Israeli occupation army to gather information about the Palestinians.

The security personnel found camouflaged Israeli spy devices planted among the tents of displaced persons, specifically in one of the shelters in southern Gaza.

Among the devices that were seized was a camouflaged camera shaped like a rock.

Sources:  Palestinian Information Center

