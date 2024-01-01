UN humanitarians: Nearly 26 million people are already acutely hungry across Sudan

Shafaqna English- Nearly 26 million people are already acutely hungry across Sudan, according to UN humanitarians.

Nearly 18 months of fighting have killed thousands and impacted millions across Sudan, including in Kassala, eastern Sudan.

The development comes almost 18 months since rival militaries started fighting each other in Sudan, forcing more than 10 million people from their homes – half of them children.

People in Sudan have endured 17 months of hell, and the suffering continues to grow,” said the UN’s top relief official Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. “Thousands of civilians have been killed, entire communities displaced and deprived of food, families scattered, children traumatized, women raped and abused. Decisive international action is urgent. We need humanitarian access to everyone in need, through all necessary routes, ramped-up funding for the response, ironclad commitments to protect civilians, and most of all, real and inclusive steps to end this ruinous war.”

