Pope calls volatile Situation in Lebanon unacceptable

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis called the volatile situation in Lebanon ‘unacceptable’ .

Pope Francis made an appeal against escalation in Lebanon as the war in the Holy Land continues.

Toward the conclusion of his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter’s Square, the Holy Father decried the volatile situation in the region.

“I am saddened by the news coming from Lebanon, where in recent days, intense bombings have caused many victims and destruction.”

The Pope said the escalation is “unacceptable” and urged the international community to make “every effort” to stop the decent into violence.